HHGregg lays off 268 employees at corporate offices in Indianapolis

Posted 2:47 pm, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 02:55PM, April 13, 2017

An HHGregg store prepares to open in a former Circuit City location on August 22, 2011 in Niles, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – HHGregg will lay off 268 employees at corporate offices in Indianapolis after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announcing a company wide shutdown.

The company informed their employees last week that they will close all stores nationwide. Terminations are scheduled to begin at the offices in Indianapolis on May 31. According to a letter HHGregg sent to the state, no union represent any employees who will be affected.

The retailer has negotiated an agreement with liquidation firms Great American Group LLC and Tiger Capital Group LLC.

Under the agreement, liquidators will sell items at the remaining 132 stores and 14 distribution centers. The liquidation process is expected to put the retailer out of business in about seven weeks.

