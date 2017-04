NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Frank Mickens brought CBS4 Reads to students in Noblesville this week.

At White River Elementary, the third graders and kindergartners are buddies. That was the crowd he read to.

He read a twist on an old classic called The Three Little Pigs and the Not So Bad Wolf. The story starts familiar and ends with the wolf sitting and watching TV eating broccoli.

Want CBS4 Reads to come to your school? Click here.