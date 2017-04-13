× Fishers IKEA to have largest solar rooftop in Indiana

FISHERS, Ind.– The IKEA store set to open in Fishers this fall will have the largest solar rooftop in the state.

The Fishers store’s 219,000-square-foot solar array will consist of a 1.34 MW system, built with 3,888 panels, and will produce approximately 1,752,845 kWh of electricity annually for the store.

The company says this is the equivalent of reducing 1,358 tons of carbon dioxide– equal to the emissions of 260 cars or providing electricity for 182 homes yearly.

Panel installation will begin later this spring and be completed during the summer.

“We are excited about furthering our sustainability commitment and contributing to a low-carbon society with solar panels on this Indianapolis-area store,” said Lars Petersson, IKEA U.S. president. “At IKEA, we have a mission to create a better everyday life for the many, and IKEA Fishers can add to this goal with Indiana’s largest retail solar rooftop installation.”

The 289,000-square-foot future IKEA Fishers and its 1,000 parking spaces will be built on 35 acres along the eastern side of I-69, just south of the E. 116th Street exit, approximately 15 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.