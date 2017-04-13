× Daily rain chances return to central Indiana through the weekend with Easter being the wettest day

We’ll have a few more clouds around today with temperatures getting into the 70s in Indy. North of I-70 we’ll top out in the upper 60s with more clouds and the chance for a passing shower. South of I-70 highs will reach the mid-upper 70s with dry conditions and more sunshine!

By 2pm, a few showers will be possible north of the city.

We’re in for a nice warming trend through Easter weekend. Saturday will be the WARMEST day of 2017 so far with highs near 80!

A few thunderstorms are possible on Friday afternoon and evening and some may be strong. An isolated shower may linger into Saturday morning, but the afternoon will be DRY and very WARM. The best chance for rain will arrive on Easter Sunday as a cold front pushes across the area.

For the sunrise services Sunday morning, we could have a few showers around areas NORTH of Indy. The coverage of rain will go up Sunday afternoon as the cold front approaches.

Next week will start off dry and mild.