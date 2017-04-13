Anderson’s arm, Almora’s glove lead Cubs over Dodgers 4-0

Posted 5:49 pm, April 13, 2017, by

courtesy @ChicagoCubsHQ

CHICAGO — Brett Anderson beat his former team with five solid innings, center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made two outstanding catches against the ivy and the Chicago Cubs blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday.

Anderson (2-0) won in his Wrigley Field debut for the Cubs. The lefty lowered his ERA to 0.84 through two starts with his new club.

Anderson, the only member of the Cubs without a World Series ring after Wednesday’s celebration, allowed three hits but walked four. He stranded seven runners, helped by Almora’s defense.

Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell hit long solo home runs, their first of the season. Both came off Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-2).

