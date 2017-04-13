ALDI hosting hiring events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– ALDI is hosting several hiring events in central Indiana.
The events will take place at the following locations and times:
Thursday, April 13:
- Courtyard by Marriot: 601 South High Street, Muncie, Indiana, 47305
- 7:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Friday, April 14:
- ALDI: 9989 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46229.
- 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18:
- ALDI: 9505 Uptown Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46256
- 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
They’re hiring store associates, shift managers and manager trainees. Store associates make $11.50-$12 per hour depending on location. Shift mangers make $16.50-$17 an hour and manager trainees make $43,000-$45,000 per year with the opportunity to make $60,000- $90,000 as a store manager.
ALDI provided the following job requirements:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday
- Retail experience preferred
- Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees
- Drug screening and background check
- Ability to lift 45 pounds
Employees who work more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. All employees are able to participate in a 401(K) program.