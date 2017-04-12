× Walmart’s ‘Pickup Discount’ to give customers cheaper price for ordering online, picking up in store

Walmart fired the latest salvo in its online price war against Amazon by announcing discounts for customers who order items online and then pick them up at the store.

The program, “Pickup Discount,” will roll out on April 19. It will start with about 10,000 items that customers can buy online and pick up at any Walmart store. They’ll save a few dollars in the process, the retailer said.

The discount will include more than a million items by the end of June.

Walmart offered a few examples of what customers can expect. A Britax infant car seat going for $148.05 will get a discount of $7.40 for in-store pickup, bringing the price to $140.65. The LEGO City Great Vehicles Ferry retails for $23.99. A customer using the Pickup Discount can snag it for $21.44, a savings of $2.55.

Another item used as an example: a VIZIO SmartCast M-Series 70” Class 4K Ultra HDTV. The item normally costs $1,698, but customers using the Pickup Discount can get it for $1,648, saving $50 on the purchase.

“Pickup is about serving you where you are,” wrote Mark Ibbotson, executive vice president of Walmart’s central operations, in a blog post. “Ninety percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, and we serve more than 140 million customers a week, which gives us a unique opportunity to make every day a little easier for busy families.”

The new discount is influenced by Jet.com, which offered discounts to customers for buying more items from the same warehouse and for waiving free returns. The measures both saved the online retailer money. Jet.com founder Marc Lore became Walmart’s e-commerce chief when Walmart acquired Jet last year.