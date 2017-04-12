× Unsolved: Indy family waits 3 years for justice after man is murdered

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family makes a plea for justice.

Three years ago 47-year-old Trent Wilson was gunned down on the city’s east side. To this day no one has been held accountable for the death.

The deadly shooting took place outside a motorcycle club on 25th street.

The victim’s family is frustrated that there were dozens of witnesses, but no arrests have ever been made.

In the middle of the night in April 2014, an Indianapolis family had their lives torn apart when the 47-year-old father was murdered.

“Every single day I see the scene in my head, every single day,” said the victim’s daughter Brytani Wilson. “I still can’t function. I’ve been depressed ever since this happened.”

“This is not like a broken table. This is a broken heart that can’t be healed. They say time heals, but how long is that supposed to take?” said the victim’s niece Diamond Brown.

The family says Wilson helped break up a fight involving a friend and had been walking to his car when he was shot from behind. Police reports show dozens of people were taken into custody for interviews, but to this day the killer remains free.

“It eats at me. His kids get to see him and I can’t see my daddy,” said Wilson. “There’s no justice. What happened? A busload of people were taken downtown and what happened? Nothing.”

Across the street from the scene of the murder a sign hangs outside a church calling for an end to the city’s killing and violence, but Wilson’s loved ones says that will only happen if killers are held accountable for their actions, starting with families like theirs.

“It kills me and it’s not right because my uncle was a good man,” said Brown.

“Give us some peace so we can sleep easy. I haven’t slept peacefully in three years,” said Wilson.

The family is holding a small vigil in honor of the victim at the scene Wednesday night. In the meantime, anyone with information is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.