Trump, Xi talk nuclear North Korea in telephone call

Posted 2:24 am, April 12, 2017, by

(CNN) — Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in North Korea and Syria with US President Donald Trump in a telephone call on Wednesday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

On the situation in North Korea, Xi said: “China adheres to the goal of denuclearization of the peninsula and insists on preserving peace and stability on the peninsula. China advocates to resolve the issue through peaceful means, and is willing to maintain communication and coordination with the US on the Korean Peninsula issue.”

On Syria, Xi said: “Any use of chemical weapons is unacceptable. We should adhere to the direction of resolving the issue through political means. Maintaining unity within the UN Security Council is very important to resolve the Syria issue and I hope the UNSC will speak with one voice.”

