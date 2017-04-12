Texas prostitution ring busted after hundreds of condoms clog pipe

Posted 11:06 am, April 12, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:40AM, April 12, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas — Police say they cracked a Texas prostitution ring after they were called to a massage parlor about drainage pipe clogged with hundreds of condoms, KXAN reports.

A police affidavit filed Tuesday said investigators learned that Jade Massage Therapy was operating in a shopping strip in northwestern Austin after the realty company that had just taken control of the property. The company grew suspicious of the activities of a tenant when they found hundreds of condoms clogging a waste disposal unit connecting the strip to the city sewer system.

Police say they found a massage parlor operating in the strip where female workers offered sexual services for pay.

According to KXXAN, Joseph Emery, 54, and Juan Wang, 49, were found to be the owners of the business. They have both been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering. Emery’s bond was set at $53,000 and Wang’s at $45,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s