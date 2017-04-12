× St. Vincent Hospital receives prestigious accreditation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind –The St. Vincent Hospital Wound Healing Center is receiving some prestigious recognition.

Recently the Wound Center received accreditation from the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society. The accreditation means St. Vincent has highest standards of care and patient safety including equipment, staff and training.

St. Vincent is highlighting its accreditation with the addition of two state-of-the-art Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chambers. Officials say the chambers are larger, more comfortable and feature acrylic see-through walls and sound systems that allow patients to watch TV and listen to music during therapy.

Inside the chamber the oxygen pressure reaches about two and a half times greater than normal atmospheric pressure. The process helps the blood carry more oxygen within the body which can help wounds and infections heal more quickly.

“Most of the patients benefit and a lot of them benefit quite a bit,” Steve Grammer said.

The process of receiving accreditation can take months. Staff say they were already delivering top-notch care to patients, but add that the accreditation provides a means for everyone to know it.