Pacers hold onto playoff birth, beat Hawks 104-86

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have officially made the playoffs, beating the Hawks,104-86 .

Paul George led the way with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

With the Bulls beating the Nets tonight, the Pacers clinched the 7 seed and will face the Cavs in the first round.

Jeff Teague left the game with an apparent ankle injury with two minutes left to play.