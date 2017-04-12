Mom wants answers after child breaks elbow at IPS elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indianapolis mom wants answers after she says her son suffered a serious injury while at school, but was never notified by school officials.

The 10-year-old child apparently broke his elbow early in the day, but despite complaining about the pain and swelling to teachers, this mom tells us she didn’t find out until he got home from school. Amber is the mom’s name but she has requested that we do not use her last name nor identify her son.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at IPS School 57, George Julian Elementary. Amber said after her son fell on his elbow, he complained to several teachers about pain and swelling, but was offered only an ice pack. When he came home that afternoon, it was clear to Amber that he was dealing with a serious injury.

“I seen [sic] that it was clearly swollen, and we basically left from the bus stop to go to the emergency room,” said Amber.

Amber says the injury got worse during the day, but she was never called.

“He come [sic] into contact with several teachers that I know of for a fact,” said Amber, “and his arm is swollen, clearly you can see he needs medical attention and not ever was I contacted.”

Doctors later discovered his elbow was broken and told Amber it might even have to be “re-broken” by doctors in order to set it correctly to heal.

In a statement, an IPS spokesperson said “On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, a student was injured during recess in the George W. Julian School 57 gym. The safety of our students is paramount. This was an unfortunate situation and this matter is currently under internal investigation."

Amber says her gripe isn’t with the school itself, but how her son’s injury was handled.

“I would like an apology not more so for me, but for my son,” said Amber.

She also said this she understands that accidents happen, but wishes she would have been contacted.

“Oh I love the school, I think it’s one of the best schools in the area,” said Amber, “which is why I’m so surprised I have to go through all these steps to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else’s child.”