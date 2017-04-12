Michael Buble’s 3-year-old son doing ‘well’ after undergoing cancer treatment

LOS ANGELES — Michael Buble’s wife says their 3-year-old son, Noah, is “well” following treatment for cancer in Los Angeles.

Speaking at a press conference Monday in her native Argentina, actress, Luisana Lopilato said in Spanish that Noah has a long recovery ahead of him. She says the experience has made her value life more.

“We are very grateful to report that our son Noah has been evolving favorably during treatment, and doctors are very optimistic about the future of our little boy. He has been brave at all times, and we continue to be inspired by his courage. Thank God for the strength that he has given us all of us. We don’t have words to express our gratitude to the doctors and caregivers,” Lopilato said.

The family last shared an update on Noah in February, when they said he was progressing well in his battle against the disease.

The family announced Noah’s cancer in November. They didn’t say what type of cancer he has or when he was diagnosed.

The couple also has another son, Elias, who turned 1 earlier this year.

Buble is a Grammy-winning singer whose albums include “Come Fly with Me” and “Caught in the Act.”

