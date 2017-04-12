Marrow combines locally-sourced foods to create globally inspired cuisine in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ever thought about putting a Korean-style spin on your catfish? How about adding some Indian flavor to your homemade mac n’ cheese?

In the heart of Fountain Square, Marrow has been making dishes like these since opening back in November 2015. In fact, they’ve been doing it so well that in 2016 they were ranked No. 2 on Indianapolis Monthly’s list of “Indy’s 25 Best Restaurants” as well as Yelp’s 2017 list of “Top 50 Places to Eat in Indiana.”

No matter how many times you visit Marrow in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood, you’re always guaranteed to see something new and different on the ever-changing menu.

“You get to see our menu evolve as we evolve as a restaurant,” says chef and owner John Adams. “We bill ourselves as global soul food. So we like to take soul food or comfort dishes and put an ethnic spin on it."

Photo gallery courtesy Yelp

Located at 1106 Prospect Street, Marrow uses locally sourced food to create globally inspired comfort foods that draw on influences from Asia, Africa and the Caribbean. And even with ever-changing menu options, Yelpers still have their favorites, like the shells and paneer.

“[It’s] sort of an Indian take on mac and cheese that involves that sort of buttery masala sauce with the fried paneer cheese in it,” says Adams.

Other Yelp favorites include the catfish, tandoori chicken, and a unique take on deviled eggs that come with toppings like crab, caviar, and even wasabi.

If you still can’t decide on just one dish, Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith suggests the $35 chef tastings menu.

“It’s a great way to get to have your appetizer, your entree, a dessert and get to sample three different dishes in one shebang,” says Smith.

Smith also notes that Marrow is a Yelp favorite when it comes to preferred double-date night spots.

“You can come here, order half a dozen plates, share, and everyone gets to try some different dishes and really expand your culinary experience."

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: Marrow is closed on Monday.

2: They accept reservations for parties of 8 or less via their website and OpenTable.

3: Marrow's globally inspired comfort foods draw on influences from Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean.

4: Marrow offers the Chef's Tasting Menu which allows customers to enjoy three courses for $35. It includes a salad, a choice between two main dishes and dessert. Customers can read what the dishes are beforehand on the restaurant's website.

But the unique tastes and experiences don’t just stop at the food menu. So don’t forget to step up to the bar to enjoy some of their craft cocktails and oyster shooters, which have been called “some of the best oysters in town.”

According to Adams, they pride themselves on taking the same approach they use with food when it comes to creating their drinks.

“Our bartenders try to utilize a lot of the same ingredients and seasonal things that we have on so drinks really compliment, so they are constantly creating new drinks and constantly expanding our menu,” he says.

Marrow sets itself apart by refusing to be just like any other restaurant, even when it comes to ambiance and music selection.

“We play hip hop, funk, and soul. We keep it a little bit edgy on that level,” Adams says. “It’s quiet, it’s dim, it’s got a funky vibe to it, and people really seem to like to stay for a while here.”

You can check out Marrow on Yelp or at their website for more information. Connect with the business at its Facebook page.

