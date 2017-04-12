× Make-A-Wish grants trip to Hawaii to Indiana 11-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Spring Break trips are happening now for many Central Indiana families; others are already planning summer break trips.

But for Make-A-Wish families, luxuries like that don’t come easily.

Eleven-year-old LexAnne Fuchs said swimming with the dolphins was always a dream. Now it’s a dream come true after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish for a trip to Hawaii.

“We are going to be swimming with the dolphins, very excited for that,” LexAnne said, as she and her family waited for their flight out of Indianapolis International Airport to Hawaii.

“Our medical costs unfortunately would prevent some of the ability to do that, and, quite frankly, her health would have prevented us often times,” said Lexi’s mom, RexAnne Fuchs.

LexAnne was born with a congenital heart defect. By the age of nine, she had gone through more than most do in a lifetime.

“She’s been through several surgeries leading up to needing a heart transplant two years ago,” LexAnne said.

In the hospital after that surgery, the family got the news that Make-A-Wish granted LexAnne’s wish for the trip to Hawaii.

“I could have never done that, I wouldn’t have had the energy,” LexAnne said. “They do so much for the families and they give so much and spend their time, and they don’t have to but they choose to.”

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, LexAnne’s dreams of dolphins, sand and sun are coming true.

“I felt better than I ever could possibly have felt before,” LexAnne said.

CBS4 is your Make-A-Wish station.

