Long-time locker room attendant surprised by Pacers with free Uber rides next year

Posted 8:58 pm, April 12, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the regular season winds down, the Indiana Pacers are thanking long-time locker room attendant Matt Hayden by providing him with free Uber rides for all of next season.

Members of the Pacemates and representatives from Uber surprised Hayden and his mother, Lori, at their home Wednesday with the news.

Hayden was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 14-months-old. At a young age, he embraced sports and began working for the Pacers at the age of 14.

“Matt’s unwavering presence, tenacity and commitment to the Indiana Pacers has not gone unnoticed,” said Indiana Pacers Vice President of Basketball Operations, Peter Dinwiddie. “I cannot imagine a Pacers game without him.”

Hayden, the Pacers’ longest-serving locker room attendant, has become a living legend for fans. In his free time, Matt has been training for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

