× LINEUP | Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—This summer’s Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival Series lineup has been announced.

The first part of the festival will be on Friday, July 14 at the American Legion Mall. You can purchase VIP seating for $40.

Artists Johnny Gill, Zapp and Atlantic Starr will perform at the free outdoor concert starting at 6 p.m.

Part II of the Music Heritage Festival will follow on Saturday, July 15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Artists include Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Fantasia and Chante Moore. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows are expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Indiana Black Expo website.