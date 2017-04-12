Lindsay Riley, Frank Mickens take CBS4 Reads to Noblesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – CBS4 Reads made the trip to Noblesville this week.

Lindsay Riley visited students in Ms. Hiatt’s second-grade class at White River Elementary. She read two books to the students, including one about perspective.

Lindsay said the students had some good questions and that the day was a lot of fun.

Frank Mickens visited students at Noble Crossing Elementary. He read The Day the Crayons Quit and We’re All Wonders to students in Ms. Howerton’s and Ms. Tarbox’s third-grade class.

