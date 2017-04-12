IMPD asking for help to find missing 10-year-old boy who suffers from seizures

Indianapolis police asking for help to find missing boy who suffers from seizures

Posted 9:12 pm, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:19PM, April 12, 2017

Jacob Veber

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is asking the public to help them find a missing boy.

Detectives say 10-year-old Jacob Veber was last seen at Ralph Waldo Emerson School at 321 N Linwood at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say Jacob suffers from a seizure disorder and has learning disabilities.

Jacob is believed to be 4 foot 8 inches tall, 95 pounds, and wearing a blue hoodie with red lettering, dark pants and glasses with tape at the nose.

Anyone with information regarding Jacob’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

