Gov. Holcomb announces 2017 State Fair theme: ‘The Wonderful World of Food’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The theme for the 2017 Indiana State Fair was announced Wednesday morning.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced this year’s theme is “The Wonderful World of Food.”

“Here in Indiana we grow it, we sell it, we eat it and at the 2017 State Fair we’re going to celebrate it. Lets see, there’s popcorn, there’s apples, there’s corn dogs, and even turkey legs. Turkey legs! Each one of them has a homegrown Hoosier connection and story to tell,” he said.

The State Fair kicks off Friday, Aug. 4. You can get 50 percent off parking and gate admission through Thursday at 9 a.m. Click here for tickets and more information.