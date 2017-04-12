Dog saved by last-minute court appeal in Maine

Posted 6:27 pm, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:43PM, April 12, 2017

courtesy @WGME CBS 13 News

WATERVILLE, Maine — A dog that was ordered euthanized despite the intervention of Maine Gov. Paul LePage is getting another chance.

The Morning Sentinel reports Dakota the Alaskan husky had been taken to a veterinarian’s office to be euthanized Wednesday when an appeal was filed to the state supreme court.

The dog was returned to the Waterville Area Humane Society because the appeal froze the court order to euthanize it.

Dakota was ordered to be put down after getting loose and killing a neighbor’s pug last year, then getting loose again and attacking another dog.

Dakota became a celebrity when the Republican governor issued a pardon. But a prosecutor said the governor lacked the authority to pardon pets.c

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s