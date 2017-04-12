Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban pays tribute to Tony Romo, lets him suit up for game

Posted 2:12 pm, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 02:35PM, April 12, 2017

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo dribbles the ball against Yogi Ferrell of the Dallas Mavericks (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS, TX – Apparently Tony Romo is trading in one professional sport for another!

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban let the former Cowboys quarterback suit up with his team before their final home game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Before the game started, Romo told the crowd, “This is an honor I could never have dreamed of. It’s a little embarrassing, but I tell you what I’m very lucky. Thank you, Dallas. I love you.”

Unfortunately, Romo’s NBA career was short-lived, and he left the court to sit next to Cuban after the pregame presentation.

Cuban told ESPN if he had it his way, Romo would have actually played in the game. He said he approached NBA commissioner Adam Silver with the idea, but Silver told Cuban if he signed Romo the contract would not be honored.

The Mavericks have a 32-49 record this season, and they play their final game tonight at 7 p.m. They will not make the playoffs.

