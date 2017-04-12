× New manufacturing plant in Greenfield will create over 440 high-wage jobs

GREENFIELD, Ind. – BeijingWestIndustries (BWI) has chosen Greenfield as its first U.S. production facility, which will reportedly create up to 441 high-wage jobs.

The Beijing company, which provides the highly-acclaimed MagneRide® suspension system, will invest more than $80 million to build a new 276,514-square-foot manufacturing facility in Greenfield’s Progress Park.

“BWI had options when deciding where to locate its first U.S. facility, and I’m thrilled they chose the Hoosier state,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “Indiana is home to the second largest automotive industry in the nation, and we offer companies like BWI close proximity to their customers.”

BWI employs nearly 5,000 people around the world. The company operates seven manufacturing operations and seven technical centers, including one in Dayton, Ohio. The Indiana-based facility will be the company’s first manufacturing site in the U.S.

They plan on beginning to hire for machine operators, maintenance and lab technicians in Feb. 2018. These positions are expected to pay average salaries higher than the state average wage, according to a press release.

“Thank you to BWI for choosing Indiana for their growth, bringing numerous job and economic opportunities to our city,” said Mayor Chuck Fewell.

With more the than 1 million cars assembled in Indiana each year, the Hoosier state is home to the second-largest automotive industry in the nation by GDP.