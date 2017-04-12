× UPDATE: One person killed in small plane crash in Bartholomew Co.

HARTSVILLE, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person near Hartsville, Indiana.

According to Bartholomew County dispatch, the crash occurred at 20950 E County Rd 200 N which is about three miles south of Hartsville just before 1 p.m.

It is unclear whether anyone else suffered any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story as more information is made available.