UPDATE: One person killed in small plane crash in Bartholomew Co.

Posted 1:08 pm, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:22PM, April 12, 2017

Breaking News on CBS4

HARTSVILLE, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person near Hartsville, Indiana.

According to Bartholomew County dispatch, the crash occurred at 20950 E County Rd 200 N which is about three miles south of Hartsville just before 1 p.m.

It is unclear whether anyone else suffered any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story as more information is made available.

