A surge of warm air will bring a strong chance for thunderstorms

A warm front will approach the region and bring an increased chance for thunderstorms for the next several days. We’ll have a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

Our rain chances will increase Friday afternoon as the warm front lifts north of the Ohio Valley and strong storms will be possible through the evening.

With the front well to our north Saturday will be dry, windy and warmer. Wet weather will be more widespread on Sunday as a cold front moves closer to the state.

25 of the 43 days, since March 1st, have seen temperatures above average.

We’ll have a slight chance for rain Thursday.

Scattered t-storms will be possible Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be well above average this weekend.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year.

Sunday will be mild and wet.