A beautiful day in store for today but we have several rain chances heading into Easter weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be a beautiful Wednesday! After a cool start, we'll see above average temperatures this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Our weather will become more unsettled later this week and linger into the Easter Holiday weekend. We have a 20% chance of a shower north of I-70 on Thursday. The coverage will go up on Friday and Saturday but it will remain spotty. None of the days will be a washout, but you will have to keep your outdoor plans flexible.

The weekend will be mild, with a chance for T-showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

The coverage of rain will go up on EASTER as a cold front approaches the area. We could see a few spotty showers north of I-70 for sunrise services Sunday morning. The chance and coverage for rain and storms will go up for all as the day wears on.

We stay mild into next week.