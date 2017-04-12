× Ambulance, dump truck collide in Sullivan County; 3 hospitalized

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – An ambulance and a dump truck collided on State Road 154 in Sullivan County Wednesday morning. Three people, including an onboard patient, were hospitalized as a result.

State police were called to the crash near County Road 600 W at 10:15 a.m. There, officers learned the ambulance driver, 27-year-old Kelsey Foster, failed to see the truck, driven by 42-year-old Randall Moon, making a turn.

Foster then veered off the roadway, traveled through a ditch and ended up striking the rear tires of the county highway truck.

Foster, a second medic, 30-year-old Joseph Scott, and the onboard patient, Duane Wampler, were transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital for treatment.