× We dry out for a couple of days before more wet weather returns for Easter weekend

It is a wet start for areas southeast of Indy. We’ll keep the chance for rain through 10-11am. After that we’re all dry for the remainder of the day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a high of 68. Conditions will remain quiet through this evening.

We stay dry on Wednesday and Thursday before we return to an unsettled pattern. Daily rain chances return beginning Friday and we’ll keep that chance through Easter weekend. T-showers will be spotty with more dry time than wet on Friday and Saturday. However, the coverage will go up on Easter Sunday. The first part of Easter will be mostly dry, with rain and thunderstorm chances going up in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures stay mild and above average for the next week! Daily precipitation chances continue into early next week!