Wayne Township Fire Department begins three-day smoke detector blitz

INDIANAPOLIS - Firefighters have teamed up with the American Red Cross to help families in Wayne Township get out of their home during a fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department launched a three-day smoke detector blitz Tuesday that will have crews stopping at close to 2,000 homes.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, between 2009 and 2013 smoke detectors sounded in 53 percent of house fires reported to U.S. fire departments.

Local fire officials want that number to be much higher.

“We cannot think of anything more important than making sure the community has working smoke alarms in their homes,” said Captain Mike Pruitt, Public Information Officer for the Wayne Township Fire Department. “It is critical that we ensure people have working smoke alarms in their homes. The Wayne Township Fire Department is ecstatic to be partnering with such a great organization like the American Red Cross, whose primary mission is to alleviate human suffering and build resilient communities.”

Volunteers on the day included approximately 30 high school students enrolled in the Area 31 Career Center's fire science class.

“I can't think of a better way to get them involved at the grassroots level then getting them out, interacting with the community and having them install these smoke alarms," said Pruitt. "It's a very large part of what they’re going to face when they get out in the real world one of these days.”

The blitz began Tuesday in the Heatherwood neighborhood.

On Wednesday, crews will visit homes in Clermont and the Lake of Pines Mobile Home Park. They'll finish Thursday in the Drexel Garden area.

Students will help firefighters each day.