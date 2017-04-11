× State Road 38 paving project to begin this May in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A three-month construction project along one of Hamilton County’s busiest roadways is set to begin in May.

The $1.6 million project to repair and resurface more than nine miles of pavement on State Road 38 between State Road 32 in Noblesville and I-69 in Pendleton will begin just after May 1st according to INDOT officials.

The project will include repairing aged sections of pavement on the stretch before applying a 3/4-inch ultra-thin bonded wearing course between State Road 13 and State Road 32 and paving an inch-and-a-half asphalt overlay between I-69 and State Road 13.

Construction zone signs will be installed before the end of April. Crews are scheduled to begin pavement patching on or after May 1. Weather permitting, the ultrathin bonded wearing course will be applied between State Road 13 and State Road 32 by June, and resurfacing between I-69 and State Road 13 will follow. The project is expected to be complete before the end of July.

State Road 38 will remain open through the project. Flaggers will be used to direct traffic around work zones.

Those who use State Road 38 to get to Klipsch Music Center may want to consider using alternate routes during the construction period.