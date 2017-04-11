× Ringleader of massive ‘Family Ties’ drug ring found guilty, could face life in prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ringleader of a massive drug trafficking operation in central Indiana was found guilty of drug distribution, money laundering and false bankruptcy in federal court Tuesday.

Geraldo Colon, 48, was one of 20 federal defendants charged as part of “Operation Family Ties,” which targeted well-armed and heavily funded criminals distributing drugs on the northwest side of Indianapolis as well as the Butler-Tarkington Neighborhood.

Authorities learned that large quantities of narcotics were being shipped to the Indianapolis area from Phoenix, Arizona in May 2014. The drugs were being shipped to Greenwood. From there, the drugs were being moved to the Muebleria Luz Furniture Store on the northwest side, where Colon then distributed them to various drug traffickers, according to court documents.

Search warrants were served during the investigation netting: 24 firearms, over $4.5 million in cash proceeds, along with 9.5 kilograms of heroin, over 21 kilograms of cocaine and 22 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Two other primary distributors in the “Family Ties” investigation have been sentenced. Daniel Stewart was sentenced to life without parole in November 2016 and Wade Havvard was sentenced to 31 years in May 2016.

Colon faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. No sentencing date has been set at this time.