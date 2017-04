Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Rachel Bogle brought CBS4 Reads to students in Noblesville this week.

She read My Sister’s Rusty Bike to Mrs. Reks' fifth-grade class at White River Elementary Monday.

Then she visited Mrs. Purdue’s and Mrs. Todd’s kindergarten classes, where she read A Tale of Two Beasts.

