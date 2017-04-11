× Protests expected ahead of controversial Charles Murray talk at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– A controversial author and speaker is coming to Indiana University Tuesday, and students opposed to the man’s message are planning to make their voices heard.

Charles Murray is a social scientist criticized as being racist. The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies his ideology as White Nationalist.

Critics say Murray uses pseudoscience to link intelligence to race in the 1994 book “The Bell Curve” that he co-authored with Richard Herrnstein. They also question Murray’s argument that men are better at abstract thinking than women.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 200 IU students, faculty and staff signed an open letter to university President Michael McRobbie and two sponsors, The American Enterprise Institute and the Tocqueville Program.

“Murray’s findings on race, class, and status in the United States have been rejected by the scholarly communities most familiar with these topics and the system of peer-review in which they operate. Moreover, his ideas on race and varying mental capacity have since informed other racially-motivated, pseudo-scientific scholarship,” the letter reads in part.

The letter calls for Murray’s views to be denounced and concludes that “providing a platform to Charles Murray is highly irresponsible and detrimental to the university community.”

On March 31, protesters at Villanova University disrupted a Murray lecture, chanting “No Murray! No KKK! No fascist USA!”

University public safety officers removed at least three protesters, according to the Associated Press.

Protests are expected ahead of Murray’s talk tonight. Police have reportedly bumped up security ahead of the event.

Murray is scheduled to speak at Franklin Hall at 6 p.m. Entry to the talk is free, but students are required to get tickets at the IU Auditorium box office beforehand, according to the Indiana Daily Student.