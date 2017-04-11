Possible changes coming for Marion County dispatchers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Potential changes to salaries for Marion County dispatchers could be coming soon.

A city-county councilor cites a CBS4 investigation as the catalyst.

The November investigation uncovered increasingly long hold times for people in Marion County calling 9-1-1. Officials at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, including Lt. Col. Joseph McAtee, pointed to a long history of poor pay as the cause.

At $26,000 a year for entry-level dispatchers, Marion County has the lowest salaries for law enforcement dispatchers in central Indiana. Consequently, the dispatch center struggles to recruit and retain quality dispatchers.

“I think that takes a really special person to be able to do it,” said Emily Gula, a former hospital dispatcher who spoke with CBS4 for the original investigation. “I do think there are people who can and will do it, but I definitely don’t think for that kind of money, you’re going to be able to retain somebody to do such a high stress job.”

Gula said she was on hold for more than a minute as she tried to call 911 on behalf of her neighbor, whose abusive ex-husband was trying to break into the house.

Since Gula’s and others’ stories came to light, the city and city-county council have been working to find a solution.

Proposal No. 101 is that solution.

“After your story, we did some negotiations with the different agencies and we did find somewhere in our budget to give them a raise, so the dispatchers will be getting a raise here in 2017,” said Councillor Leroy Robinson, one of two sponsors for the proposal.

Using excess money the city received in 2016 from the state 911 board for cell phone usage fees, the new starting dispatcher salary could jump $5,000 to $31,202 annually.

“That’s good for our dispatchers and also good for the safety of our city,” said Robinson.

The state 911 board turned over $1.4 million in funds after changing the distribution formula, which is anticipated to work in favor of areas with larger populations.

The proposal, is for $511,000 towards the raises, which is only enough to fully fund the raises for two years.

Before dispatchers can get the money, it still has to go through the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee and go up for a full council vote.

Plus the dispatchers, members of the Teamsters Local 135 union, have to finish negotiations that spell out which employees will get which raises.

For Robinson and Gula, the sooner they all reach the finish line, the better all Marion County residents will be.

“These people need to be able to make a living doing their job and feel like they’re appreciated,” said Gula. “And I think that as an employee, your monetary wages are definitely a big part of that.”