Police: Indiana man drove around for hours with body of overdose victim in car

WINCHESTER, Ind. — An Indiana man drove around for hours with the body of a woman who suffered a fatal overdose in his car, police say.

Ryan K. Fisher, 37, Winchester, faces charges of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent in connection with the case.

According to court documents, officers were called to Jay County Hospital on April 5, where Fisher told them that Angela Kay Moore, 34, Union City, overdosed near a Randolph County pond.

Fishers said the overdose happened around 10 p.m. on April 4 near County Road 900 North and County Road 700 East.

He said he performed CPR for “approximately three hours” in an attempt to revive Moore, according to court documents, but the effort proved unsuccessful.

Fisher told police he “didn’t know what to do” and then “drove around all night and through the day” with Moore in the backseat of the car.

He arrived at the hospital around 5 p.m. on the following day. The hospital then contacted police to investigate.

Earlier, Fisher provided police with a different account of what happened. According to court documents, He initially told a state trooper that he picked Moore up after finding her walking along U.S. 27 and asked her to go fishing.

He then claimed they argued because she wanted him to drive her to Ohio. He said he parked the car and took a walk to calm down. When he returned, he told a state trooper that he found Moore dead in the back seat.

Fisher later recanted the story and told a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office detective what really happened.

Fisher was taken to the Randolph County Jail. The prosecutor’s office has been granted a 72-hour continuance to file formal charges.