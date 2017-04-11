Investigators believe east side apartment fire was intentionally set

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators have determined that a fire at an east side apartment was intentionally set Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Pangea Vista Apartments in the 5900 block of Village Plaza around 11:55 a.m.

Flames were reportedly showing when the first unit arrived on scene at 11:58 a.m. Crews started an offensive attack and had the blaze under control by 12:20 p.m.

IFD says the three male occupants of the apartment were notified of the fire by two men passing by. Three dogs were also rescued.

Battalion Chief Stephen Bradley estimates the fire did $40,000 in damage.

Anyone with information regarding the apparent arson should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.