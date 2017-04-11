× Death investigation underway after body is found in vacant Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found on the near northeast side Tuesday evening.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the scene in the 3700 block of Baltimore Ave. for a death investigation just after 6:30 p.m.

Responding officers met with the complainant who located the deceased person inside a vacant residence.

Forensics responded to the scene shortly after and began collecting evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting in identifying the subject and determining the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding the person’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.