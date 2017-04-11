× Clear and mild for the next 48 hours

Expect a tranquil weather pattern for the next 48 hours. We’ll enjoy sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 70 degrees before our next storm system moves in.

A warm front will approach the region and bring a chance for thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Strong storms will be likely through the evening.

Saturday will be windy and warmer with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Wet weather will be more widespread on Sunday as a cold front moves closer to the state.

Tuesday was a sunny, breezy day.

We’ll have a dry, mild Wednesday.

Expect warmer weather for Thursday.

Our next chance for thunderstorms will come Friday afternoon.

Warmer temperatures will be the rule this weekend.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely Sunday.