Carmel police ask public to help identify fraud suspect

Surveillance photo of fraud suspect provided by Carmel police

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a fraud suspect.

The person is wanted in reference to an identity deception and fraud on financial institution case.

Officers say the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras.

Additional information regarding the crime was not provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Carmel police at 317-571-2511 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

