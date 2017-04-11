Capitol Avenue Bridge over Fall Creek to close for bridge rehabilitation project

Posted 11:50 am, April 11, 2017

Capitol Ave bridge - (picture courtesy of Indpls Star)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced Tuesday that Capitol Avenue between Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and Fall Creek Parkway South Drive will close on or after Monday April 17 and re-open later this year.

This closure is a part of the rehabilitation project of the Capitol Avenue bridge over Fall Creek.

During the closure, the following detour route will be posted:
Traveling Southbound on Capitol Avenue: Turn left to head east on to 29th Street; turn right to head south on Meridian Street; turn right to head west on 21st Street to Capitol Avenue.

