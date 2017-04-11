7-year-old girl dies in southwestern Indiana ATV crash

Posted 8:48 am, April 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:09AM, April 11, 2017

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died following an ATV crash in southwestern Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Emma Clark, of Wadesville, was riding on an ATV in Posey County on Monday. Authorities were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. when the ATV rolled while turning around on an embankment.

The DNR says Clark was taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, and she was later pronounced dead.

The child was seated between her 37-year-old mother and a 39-year-old woman who was driving the ATV. According to the DNR, no one was wearing protective gear or helmets.

Neither of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries. Clark’s death is currently under investigation.

