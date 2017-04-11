× 17-year-old charged with attempted murder of Monroe County deputy

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A 17-year-old boy in Bloomington was arrested for attempted murder of a Monroe County deputy.

According to police, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a moped carrying two males near Winslow Road and S. Walnut Street in Bloomington around 9 p.m. on Monday.

The deputy noticed the moped had been hotwired, and he told the juveniles they were being detained as he investigated whether the moped was stolen.

The driver fled the scene on foot, and he ran through woods and along the B-Line trail.

During the pursuit, a deputy caught sight of the suspect leaning against a tree and ordered him to stop, but he refused to comply and fled again. The deputy saw that the suspect had a handgun, and he told other officers about it.

The suspect then ran into an area of tall weeds near the CSX Rail property which borders the B-Line trail. Deputies and BPD officers formed a skirmish line and searched the area, and they eventually found him lying motionless. He did not respond to commands and was dragged out and handcuffed.

The suspect was found to be wearing body armor, and he had ammunition in his pockets. He told police he had a handgun, but he threw it in the woods during the pursuit. It was later recovered during a search of the area.

The suspect was taken to IU Bloomington Hospital for a blood draw on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under influence of drugs. Officers say he told them that during the pursuit, he aimed the handgun at a deputy’s chest and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not discharge.

He was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

He faces the following charges: attempted murder; possession of a handgun with obliterated serial number; resisting law enforcement with injury; carrying a handgun without a license; and unlawful use of body armor.