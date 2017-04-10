× Terre Haute woman accused of taking rebate card from mail, using it at hardware store

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police arrested a Vigo County woman accused of using a rebate card not meant for her.

Troopers served a search warrant around 1:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Old US 40 in West Terre Haute after an investigation regarding the card.

A Parke County couple initially contacted ISP about the unauthorized use of an $800 rebate card from a national home improvement chain store in Terre Haute. Police believe the suspect, Brandy Ellis, 36, intercepted the card via mail.

Ellis and possibly other used the card to purchase numerous items at the store, according to police. The items were seized during the search.

Troopers also discovered a 1999 Dodge 3500 pickup on the property had been reported stolen on Oct. 25, 2016. The truck was impounded.

Ellis was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery, theft and fraud. Police say the investigation is ongoing.