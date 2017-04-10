× Strong thunderstorms possible this evening, with mild temperatures persisting all week

It is going to be a very mild and breezy Monday with more dry time than wet. High temperatures will get well into the 70s thanks to a strong southerly breeze at 15-20mph. You can definitely get away with the shorts and T-shirt today.

We’re watching a cold front off to the west that will move through tonight. It will generate spotty T-storms this evening.

Anytime after 5pm is fair game for some of these strong thunderstorms. There is a SLIGHT risk for severe storms up near Chicago and across Michigan, however some of these storms could be on the strong side for us too. Small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning will all be possible for central Indiana.

A few showers will linger until about 4am Tuesday and then we’ll dry out for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday. We turn more unsettled again on Thursday. We have daily rain chances from Thursday through Easter Sunday. There will be more dry time than wet on each of those days, however it does look like the coverage of T-showers will go up on Easter Sunday. Nonetheless we will stay WARM for the next 7 days.