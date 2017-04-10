Several big construction projects underway in Carmel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. - Big projects encompassing Carmel's master plan are underway, which will make for a busy construction season in the upcoming months.

The work is in different areas of downtown which total more than $300 million of private and public funds.

“This was a result of a 20-year plan that we worked, and worked, and worked," said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

The projects include the construction of new parking garages, office and retail space, and living areas in downtown.

The work covers 88 acres of land which will come together in the area the city calls the "City Center."

"The Palladium anchors that area," Said Brainard. "It’s filled with green spaces and the Monon Trail runs through it. It has shopping, underground parking, apartments, condominiums and offices.” The idea is live, work and play all in one area. Much like cities were built for centuries before the car came along. The idea is to build a walk-able, pedestrian friendly, fun downtown where people don’t really need to drive anywhere if they choose not to.”

Brainard said the projects under construction already are expected to be completed by the fall of 2018. The first expected to finish is the new Allied Solutions headquarters, which should open in the fall. Another half dozen projects are also planned and will begin before all the work is complete.

"In every case, we’re taking the anticipated tax revenue from the new buildings and using it to build the infrastructure and getting it done in advance so we don’t have serious traffic problems in the future," Brainard said.