× Newly formed team to field 500 entry for Chaves

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gabby Chaves is the latest addition to the 101st Indianapolis 500 entry list.

Mike Harding, owner of a paving company in Indianapolis has agreed to a technical alliance with Dreyer and Reinbold Racing to form a new team. The 2015 Indy 500 rookie of the year will drive the No. 88 Harding Racing Chevrolet.

Harding Racing will bring plenty of experience to the race. Chaves has two starts in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” with a 16th and 20th place finish. Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Al Unser Jr. will serve as the team’s driving instructor, while former team owner Larry Curry is team manager and competition director.

“I’m extremely delighted to have the opportunity to get to challenge for my third Indy 500,” Chaves said. “I am very excited to be joining a new team with our new owner, Mike Harding and everyone involved, including Larry Curry, who has been instrumental in getting the team together and guiding it.”

Chaves has 23 starts in the IndyCar Series with a best finish of ninth at Belle Isle in 2015. He won the 2014 Freedom 100 at IMS on his way to the Indy Lights championship.

“I’ve had good races at IMS, although the result has never come together,” said Chaves “But I think this is the year that I really have to put it together to get the result. That’s my main focus and I definitely think I’m going to have one of the best programs out there among those focused on Indy only.”

This is the third Indy 500 announced in the last four days. Zach Veach will drive the No. 40 Chevy for A.J. Foyt Enterprises, while Jack Harvey will run the No. 50 Honda for Andretti Autosport.

That bring the car count to 29 entries. Practice for the this year’s Indianapolis 500 begins on Monday, May 15th.