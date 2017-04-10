Multiple victims shot at San Bernardino elementary school in suspected murder-suicide

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A fire official says multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that there four victims being treated, including at least two students who were taken to a hospital. Burguan says the shooting appears to be a murder-suicide. The shooting happened in a classroom.

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

KTLA reports at least four victims have been located. The shooter is also possibly down.

The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

San Bernardino police report active shooter at North Park Elementary School few blocks from campus. Shelter in place until further notice — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) April 10, 2017