HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hancock County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday along State Road 9 between County Road 400 S and County Road 500 S.

Officials confirmed that a man died in the early morning crash but have released few details about what happened.

State Road 9 remains closed between the two county roads. Officials hope to have the roadway reopened by 6 a.m.