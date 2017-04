× Indianapolis Colts’ preseason schedule revealed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Colts’ schedule of preseason opponents for the 2017 season was announced Monday.

The preseason schedule is as follows:

Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 3: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

